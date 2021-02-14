14 Killed in Andhra Bus Accident

COVID-19 Updates World 109,133,530 World Confirmed: 109,133,530 Active: 25,403,633 Recovered: 81,323,773 Death: 2,406,124

Andhra Pradesh, 14/2: 14 people including a child has been killed in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool early this morning as a bus and truck collided on a national highway.

Four survivors are children and two of them are in serious condition. The police are gathering details based on Adhar card and phone numbers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the incident and his office tweeted: “The road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district is saddening. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. I hope that the injured recover at the earliest.”