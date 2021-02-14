14 Killed in Andhra Bus Accident

-
World
109,133,530
WorldConfirmed: 109,133,530Active: 25,403,633Recovered: 81,323,773Death: 2,406,124
-
USA
28,196,964
USAConfirmed: 28,196,964Active: 9,547,775Recovered: 18,153,126Death: 496,063
-
India
10,904,940
IndiaConfirmed: 10,904,940Active: 137,536Recovered: 10,611,731Death: 155,673
-
Brazil
9,811,255
BrazilConfirmed: 9,811,255Active: 861,768Recovered: 8,710,840Death: 238,647
-
Russia
4,071,883
RussiaConfirmed: 4,071,883Active: 398,656Recovered: 3,593,101Death: 80,126
-
UK
4,027,106
UKConfirmed: 4,027,106Active: 1,784,867Recovered: 2,125,331Death: 116,908
-
Italy
2,710,819
ItalyConfirmed: 2,710,819Active: 401,413Recovered: 2,216,050Death: 93,356
-
Turkey
2,579,896
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,579,896Active: 84,100Recovered: 2,468,419Death: 27,377
-
Germany
2,336,905
GermanyConfirmed: 2,336,905Active: 152,390Recovered: 2,119,100Death: 65,415
-
Pakistan
563,029
PakistanConfirmed: 563,029Active: 25,635Recovered: 525,087Death: 12,307
-
China
89,763
ChinaConfirmed: 89,763Active: 689Recovered: 84,438Death: 4,636
Andhra Pradesh, 14/2: 14 people including a child has been killed in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool early this morning as a bus and truck collided on a national highway.
Four survivors are children and two of them are in serious condition. The police are gathering details based on Adhar card and phone numbers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the incident and his office tweeted: “The road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district is saddening. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. I hope that the injured recover at the earliest.”
The road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district is saddening. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. I hope that the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 14, 2021