Kulgam, 25/5: Indian security forces have killed 2 ISJK terrorists in a fierce encounter in the Kulgam districts. The terrorists have been identified as Adil Ahmad Wani alias Abu Ibrahim and Shaheen Bashir Thoker, who belonged to the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK). The encounter ensued between the terrorists and joint team of 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police in Manzgam area of Kulgam district on Monday.