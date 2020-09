New Delhi, 20/9: Amidst the huge uproar and protest by the opposition MPs, the Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 bills were passed in Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 AM on Monday. The bills were passed by voice votes.