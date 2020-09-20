Big News for SBI customer, No UPI transaction today

If you are a customer of SBI i.e. State Bank of India, then on 20 September, you may face difficulty in using some of the facilities of the bank. The bank has informed that keeping in mind the convenience of the customers, the bank is making some changes in its UPI platform for their better experience. Due to this, the bank’s UPI transaction services may be affected. The bank has appealed to the customers that they can use the bank’s other digital channels such as SBIYONO, Yono lite, or net banking services for transactions or other types of banking. These services will not be affected by the upgrade done by the bank.

Money transactions increased rapidly under UPI – Money transactions under UPI have become common. The biggest benefit to the people using the UPI app is that they can transfer money at any time through it. The special thing is also that if you transfer money through this, you do not have to inform anyone about the bank account.

Through this, you can also do all other necessary work including payment of your mobile phone bill, electricity bill, broadband bill. SBI customers can transact a maximum of 10,000 at a time.