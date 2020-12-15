ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରୁ ଆଜି ୨୦ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ୩୬ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୫ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆଜି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରୁ ୨୦ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ୨୦ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ଵାରେଣ୍ଟିନରୁ ୭ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ମାମଲା ୧୩ ରହିଛି। ଆଜିର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩୧ ହଜାର ୧୯୯ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ହୋଇଛି।
ତେବେ ଆଜି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରୁ ୩୬ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି। ଆଜିର ସୁସ୍ଥ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରୁ ମୋଟ ୩୦ ହଜାର ୬୧୬ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି। ସେହିପରି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରୁ ୩୩୨ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୩୦ ଜଣ କୋରୋନା ଯୁଦ୍ଧରେ ମୃତ୍ୟୁବରଣ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି।
