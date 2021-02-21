200 people Caught Partying in Bandra Cafe without Masks, FIR Registered

COVID-19 Updates World 111,729,407 World Confirmed: 111,729,407 Active: 22,298,052 Recovered: 86,957,608 Death: 2,473,747

USA 28,706,473 USA Confirmed: 28,706,473 Active: 9,297,326 Recovered: 18,899,272 Death: 509,875

India 10,991,651 India Confirmed: 10,991,651 Active: 145,597 Recovered: 10,689,715 Death: 156,339

Brazil 10,139,148 Brazil Confirmed: 10,139,148 Active: 825,203 Recovered: 9,067,939 Death: 246,006

Russia 4,164,726 Russia Confirmed: 4,164,726 Active: 367,988 Recovered: 3,713,445 Death: 83,293

UK 4,105,675 UK Confirmed: 4,105,675 Active: 1,654,309 Recovered: 2,331,001 Death: 120,365

Italy 2,795,796 Italy Confirmed: 2,795,796 Active: 384,623 Recovered: 2,315,687 Death: 95,486

Turkey 2,631,876 Turkey Confirmed: 2,631,876 Active: 85,135 Recovered: 2,518,758 Death: 27,983

Germany 2,388,417 Germany Confirmed: 2,388,417 Active: 129,474 Recovered: 2,190,600 Death: 68,343

Pakistan 571,174 Pakistan Confirmed: 571,174 Active: 24,466 Recovered: 534,107 Death: 12,601

China 89,831 China Confirmed: 89,831 Active: 423 Recovered: 84,772 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 21/2: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a complaint against a cafe in Bandra for violating social distancing norms under Covid-19 guidelines. An FIR has been registered against Cafe 145 in Bandra west after 200 people were found partying late at night on Saturday. Nobody was wearing a mask at the party.

The BMC has also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the cafe for flouting Covid-19 norms.

On Saturday night, several restaurants, clubs, and cafes were raided in Bandra West and the outlets were fined for violations.

As fresh cases from rural areas of the state and non-slum areas in Mumbai continue to increase, Pune has imposed a night curfew and Amravati has imposed a week-long stick lockdown.