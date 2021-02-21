200 people Caught Partying in Bandra Cafe without Masks, FIR Registered

-
World
111,729,407
WorldConfirmed: 111,729,407Active: 22,298,052Recovered: 86,957,608Death: 2,473,747
-
USA
28,706,473
USAConfirmed: 28,706,473Active: 9,297,326Recovered: 18,899,272Death: 509,875
-
India
10,991,651
IndiaConfirmed: 10,991,651Active: 145,597Recovered: 10,689,715Death: 156,339
-
Brazil
10,139,148
BrazilConfirmed: 10,139,148Active: 825,203Recovered: 9,067,939Death: 246,006
-
Russia
4,164,726
RussiaConfirmed: 4,164,726Active: 367,988Recovered: 3,713,445Death: 83,293
-
UK
4,105,675
UKConfirmed: 4,105,675Active: 1,654,309Recovered: 2,331,001Death: 120,365
-
Italy
2,795,796
ItalyConfirmed: 2,795,796Active: 384,623Recovered: 2,315,687Death: 95,486
-
Turkey
2,631,876
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,631,876Active: 85,135Recovered: 2,518,758Death: 27,983
-
Germany
2,388,417
GermanyConfirmed: 2,388,417Active: 129,474Recovered: 2,190,600Death: 68,343
-
Pakistan
571,174
PakistanConfirmed: 571,174Active: 24,466Recovered: 534,107Death: 12,601
-
China
89,831
ChinaConfirmed: 89,831Active: 423Recovered: 84,772Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 21/2: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a complaint against a cafe in Bandra for violating social distancing norms under Covid-19 guidelines. An FIR has been registered against Cafe 145 in Bandra west after 200 people were found partying late at night on Saturday. Nobody was wearing a mask at the party.
The BMC has also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the cafe for flouting Covid-19 norms.
On Saturday night, several restaurants, clubs, and cafes were raided in Bandra West and the outlets were fined for violations.
As fresh cases from rural areas of the state and non-slum areas in Mumbai continue to increase, Pune has imposed a night curfew and Amravati has imposed a week-long stick lockdown.