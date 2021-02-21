The ‘Cow Science’ Exam scheduled for February is 25 Pushed Back

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 21/2: The Cow Science exam, also known as the ‘Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar-Prasar Examination’ which was scheduled to be held on February 25 is postponed. No information on the new date has been provided yet. Reportedly there is no registration fee for the exam.

A note on kamdhenugvppexam.org says, “Please note that online Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Exam /Pratiyogita which was scheduled for 25th Feb 2021 including Mock Examination on 21st Feb 2021 has been postponed.”

Students from primary, secondary and senior secondary schools as well as colleges can take the test. Besides them, anyone from the general public can also take the hour-long multiple-choice question-based exam that will be held in 11 regional languages and English. The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Punjabi, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, and Odia.

The University Grants Commission(UGC) has written to vice-chancellors of 900 varsities across the country to encourage students to enroll in the ‘Cow Science’ exam.

The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying said all participants will get certificates while “successful meritorious candidates” will be given prizes as well.

