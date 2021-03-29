ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୦୮ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ଓ ଜଣେ ମୃତ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨ ୯।୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୦୮ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୨୨ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୮୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 28th March

New positive Cases: 208

In quarantine: 122

Local contacts: 86

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bargarh: 22

4. Balangir: 4

5. Boudh: 1

