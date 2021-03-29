ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୦୮ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ଓ ଜଣେ ମୃତ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨ ୯।୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୦୮ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୨୨ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୮୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 28th March
New positive Cases: 208
In quarantine: 122
Local contacts: 86
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bargarh: 22
4. Balangir: 4
5. Boudh: 1
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 29, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୦ ହଜାର ୪୦୨ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ହଜାର ୬୯୧ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧୭୩୭ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ନୂଆପଡା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୬ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ସେହିପରି କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ଜଣେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ସେହିକ୍ରମରେ କରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୨୧କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି ।
18. Sambalpur: 5
19. Sundargarh: 7
20. State Pool: 7
New recoveries: 120
Cumulative tested: 9001450
Positive: 340402
Recovered: 336691
Active cases: 1737
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 29, 2021