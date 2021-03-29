ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୦୮ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ଓ ଜଣେ ମୃତ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 127,838,745
    World
    Confirmed: 127,838,745
    Active: 21,998,556
    Recovered: 103,042,863
    Death: 2,797,326
  • USA 30,962,803
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,962,803
    Active: 6,989,393
    Recovered: 23,410,884
    Death: 562,526
  • Brazil 12,534,688
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,534,688
    Active: 1,309,448
    Recovered: 10,912,941
    Death: 312,299
  • India 12,039,644
    India
    Confirmed: 12,039,644
    Active: 521,770
    Recovered: 11,355,993
    Death: 161,881
  • Russia 4,528,543
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,528,543
    Active: 284,102
    Recovered: 4,146,408
    Death: 98,033
  • UK 4,333,042
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,333,042
    Active: 401,034
    Recovered: 3,805,416
    Death: 126,592
  • Italy 3,532,057
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,532,057
    Active: 573,235
    Recovered: 2,850,889
    Death: 107,933
  • Turkey 3,208,173
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,208,173
    Active: 220,004
    Recovered: 2,957,093
    Death: 31,076
  • Germany 2,786,345
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,786,345
    Active: 215,077
    Recovered: 2,494,800
    Death: 76,468
  • Pakistan 659,116
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 659,116
    Active: 46,663
    Recovered: 598,197
    Death: 14,256
  • China 90,182
    China
    Confirmed: 90,182
    Active: 172
    Recovered: 85,374
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨ ୯।୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୦୮ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୨୨ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୮୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୦ ହଜାର ୪୦୨ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ହଜାର ୬୯୧ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧୭୩୭ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ନୂଆପଡା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୬ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ସେହିପରି କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ଜଣେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ସେହିକ୍ରମରେ କରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୨୧କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
