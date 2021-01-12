ଦିନକରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୨୨୫ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୨ ।୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୨୫ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୩୧ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୯୪ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 11th January, 2021
New Positive Cases: 225
In quarantine: 131
Local contacts: 94
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 15
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bargarh: 16
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 16
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 12, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୨ ହଜାର ୩୩୧ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୮ ହଜାର ୨୭୧ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨ ହଜାର ୧୧୩ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୮ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
23. Sambalpur: 15
24. Sonepur: 3
25. Sundargarh: 38
26. State Pool: 3
New recoveries: 228
Cumulative tested: 7229948
Positive: 332331
Recovered: 328271
Active cases: 2113
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 12, 2021