ଦିନକରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୨୨୫ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୨ ।୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୨୨୫ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୧୩୧ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୯୪ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 11th January, 2021

New Positive Cases: 225

In quarantine: 131

Local contacts: 94

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 15

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bargarh: 16

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 16

