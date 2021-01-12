7th Pay Commission: Employees of this State will get Salary Hike!

New Delhi, 12/1: State Government Employees of Chattisgarh will get a pay hike along with arrears from January 2021. Nearly five lakh employees will be benefitted from this pay hike.

The employees will also get arrears from July 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, for which the state exchequer will bear the cost of Rs 300 crore.

The Bhupesh Baghel Government approved the increment on July 1, 2020. The employees were getting the old salaries due to the pandemic.