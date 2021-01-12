Australia vs India: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test

FeaturedCricketSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 91,341,142
    World
    Confirmed: 91,341,142
    Active: 24,029,179
    Recovered: 65,358,376
    Death: 1,953,587
  • USA 23,143,197
    USA
    Confirmed: 23,143,197
    Active: 9,077,487
    Recovered: 13,680,461
    Death: 385,249
  • India 10,479,913
    India
    Confirmed: 10,479,913
    Active: 217,255
    Recovered: 10,111,294
    Death: 151,364
  • Brazil 8,133,833
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,133,833
    Active: 722,733
    Recovered: 7,207,483
    Death: 203,617
  • Russia 3,425,269
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,425,269
    Active: 562,321
    Recovered: 2,800,675
    Death: 62,273
  • UK 3,118,518
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,118,518
    Active: 1,629,591
    Recovered: 1,406,967
    Death: 81,960
  • Turkey 2,336,476
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,336,476
    Active: 105,044
    Recovered: 2,208,451
    Death: 22,981
  • Italy 2,289,021
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,289,021
    Active: 575,979
    Recovered: 1,633,839
    Death: 79,203
  • Germany 1,941,119
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,941,119
    Active: 329,022
    Recovered: 1,570,000
    Death: 42,097
  • Pakistan 506,701
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 506,701
    Active: 34,007
    Recovered: 461,977
    Death: 10,717
  • China 87,591
    China
    Confirmed: 87,591
    Active: 697
    Recovered: 82,260
    Death: 4,634

Sydney, 12/1: In a massive blow for Team India and fans, Indian Bowling Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of Brisbane Test due to an abdominal Strain. He suffered the injury during the third Test at Sydney.

According to a report in PTI, Jasprit Bumrah sustained the injury during the fourth day of the Sydney Test and scans revealed an abdominal strain. But he is expected to be fit for the England series. Injury to Jasprit Bumrah means we could see Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan in the last test match.

Bumrah is the latest to join the injury list of the Indian team. Ishant Sharma and Bhuvaneswar Kumar were ruled out before the series due to injuries. Dring the series as many as 5 players got injured and had to be dropped, they are Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, and KL Rahul. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma had to miss the first two tests due to injury.

The Indian Team pulled out a spectacular draw in Sydney and now the focus shifts to Brisbane for the last test. The series is now leveled at 1-1 and the final test will be played on 15th January.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.