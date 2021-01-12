Australia vs India: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test

-
World
91,341,142
WorldConfirmed: 91,341,142Active: 24,029,179Recovered: 65,358,376Death: 1,953,587
-
USA
23,143,197
USAConfirmed: 23,143,197Active: 9,077,487Recovered: 13,680,461Death: 385,249
-
India
10,479,913
IndiaConfirmed: 10,479,913Active: 217,255Recovered: 10,111,294Death: 151,364
-
Brazil
8,133,833
BrazilConfirmed: 8,133,833Active: 722,733Recovered: 7,207,483Death: 203,617
-
Russia
3,425,269
RussiaConfirmed: 3,425,269Active: 562,321Recovered: 2,800,675Death: 62,273
-
UK
3,118,518
UKConfirmed: 3,118,518Active: 1,629,591Recovered: 1,406,967Death: 81,960
-
Turkey
2,336,476
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,336,476Active: 105,044Recovered: 2,208,451Death: 22,981
-
Italy
2,289,021
ItalyConfirmed: 2,289,021Active: 575,979Recovered: 1,633,839Death: 79,203
-
Germany
1,941,119
GermanyConfirmed: 1,941,119Active: 329,022Recovered: 1,570,000Death: 42,097
-
Pakistan
506,701
PakistanConfirmed: 506,701Active: 34,007Recovered: 461,977Death: 10,717
-
China
87,591
ChinaConfirmed: 87,591Active: 697Recovered: 82,260Death: 4,634
Sydney, 12/1: In a massive blow for Team India and fans, Indian Bowling Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of Brisbane Test due to an abdominal Strain. He suffered the injury during the third Test at Sydney.
According to a report in PTI, Jasprit Bumrah sustained the injury during the fourth day of the Sydney Test and scans revealed an abdominal strain. But he is expected to be fit for the England series. Injury to Jasprit Bumrah means we could see Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan in the last test match.
Bumrah is the latest to join the injury list of the Indian team. Ishant Sharma and Bhuvaneswar Kumar were ruled out before the series due to injuries. Dring the series as many as 5 players got injured and had to be dropped, they are Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, and KL Rahul. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma had to miss the first two tests due to injury.
The Indian Team pulled out a spectacular draw in Sydney and now the focus shifts to Brisbane for the last test. The series is now leveled at 1-1 and the final test will be played on 15th January.