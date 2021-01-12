Australia vs India: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Brisbane Test

COVID-19 Updates World 91,341,142 World Confirmed: 91,341,142 Active: 24,029,179 Recovered: 65,358,376 Death: 1,953,587

USA 23,143,197 USA Confirmed: 23,143,197 Active: 9,077,487 Recovered: 13,680,461 Death: 385,249

India 10,479,913 India Confirmed: 10,479,913 Active: 217,255 Recovered: 10,111,294 Death: 151,364

Brazil 8,133,833 Brazil Confirmed: 8,133,833 Active: 722,733 Recovered: 7,207,483 Death: 203,617

Russia 3,425,269 Russia Confirmed: 3,425,269 Active: 562,321 Recovered: 2,800,675 Death: 62,273

UK 3,118,518 UK Confirmed: 3,118,518 Active: 1,629,591 Recovered: 1,406,967 Death: 81,960

Turkey 2,336,476 Turkey Confirmed: 2,336,476 Active: 105,044 Recovered: 2,208,451 Death: 22,981

Italy 2,289,021 Italy Confirmed: 2,289,021 Active: 575,979 Recovered: 1,633,839 Death: 79,203

Germany 1,941,119 Germany Confirmed: 1,941,119 Active: 329,022 Recovered: 1,570,000 Death: 42,097

Pakistan 506,701 Pakistan Confirmed: 506,701 Active: 34,007 Recovered: 461,977 Death: 10,717

China 87,591 China Confirmed: 87,591 Active: 697 Recovered: 82,260 Death: 4,634

Sydney, 12/1: In a massive blow for Team India and fans, Indian Bowling Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of Brisbane Test due to an abdominal Strain. He suffered the injury during the third Test at Sydney.

According to a report in PTI, Jasprit Bumrah sustained the injury during the fourth day of the Sydney Test and scans revealed an abdominal strain. But he is expected to be fit for the England series. Injury to Jasprit Bumrah means we could see Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan in the last test match.

Bumrah is the latest to join the injury list of the Indian team. Ishant Sharma and Bhuvaneswar Kumar were ruled out before the series due to injuries. Dring the series as many as 5 players got injured and had to be dropped, they are Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, and KL Rahul. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma had to miss the first two tests due to injury.

The Indian Team pulled out a spectacular draw in Sydney and now the focus shifts to Brisbane for the last test. The series is now leveled at 1-1 and the final test will be played on 15th January.