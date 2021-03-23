3 Jawans martyred in a landmine blast

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Chhattisgarh,23/3: In a major development, 3 district Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans martyred, 21 others injured in a landmine blast triggered by Maoists at Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh.This incident happened during an anti-naxal operation.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
