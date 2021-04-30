ଭାରତକୁ ୩୦୦ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ କନସେନଟ୍ରେଟର୍ ଯୋଗାଇଲା ହଂକଂ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 151,214,432
    World
    Confirmed: 151,214,432
    Active: 18,862,028
    Recovered: 129,170,661
    Death: 3,181,743
  • USA 33,044,068
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,044,068
    Active: 6,813,287
    Recovered: 25,641,574
    Death: 589,207
  • India 18,762,976
    India
    Confirmed: 18,762,976
    Active: 3,170,228
    Recovered: 15,384,418
    Death: 208,330
  • Brazil 14,592,886
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,592,886
    Active: 1,039,351
    Recovered: 13,152,118
    Death: 401,417
  • Russia 4,805,288
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,805,288
    Active: 267,214
    Recovered: 4,427,946
    Death: 110,128
  • Turkey 4,788,700
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,788,700
    Active: 493,249
    Recovered: 4,255,714
    Death: 39,737
  • UK 4,414,242
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,414,242
    Active: 76,397
    Recovered: 4,210,343
    Death: 127,502
  • Italy 4,009,208
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,009,208
    Active: 438,709
    Recovered: 3,449,955
    Death: 120,544
  • Germany 3,379,387
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,379,387
    Active: 300,849
    Recovered: 2,995,200
    Death: 83,338
  • Pakistan 820,823
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 820,823
    Active: 91,547
    Recovered: 711,465
    Death: 17,811
  • China 90,655
    China
    Confirmed: 90,655
    Active: 328
    Recovered: 85,691
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୩୦ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀ ସହିତ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ପୁରା ଦେଶ ଲଢ଼େଇ କରୁଛି । ଭାରତରେ ଏବେ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ର ସଙ୍କଟ ଦେଖାଦେଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଅନେକ ଲୋକ ଏହାର ଅଭାବରେ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ମୁଖରେ ପଡୁଛନ୍ତି । ଏହିଭଳି ସମୟରେ ଭାରତକୁ ସହାୟତାର ହାତ ବଢ଼ାଇଛନ୍ତି ଅନେକ ଦେଶ । ଏହି ପରିପ୍ରେକ୍ଷୀରେ ହଂକଂ ମଧ୍ୟ ସହାଯୋଗର ହାତ ବଢ଼ାଇଛି । ଏହି ପରିପ୍ରେକ୍ଷୀରେ ଗୁରୁବାର ରାତିରେ ଭାରତକୁ ହଂକଂରୁ ୩୦୦ଟି ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ କନସେନଟ୍ରେଟର୍ ଆସି ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ଇଣ୍ଡିଗୋ ଏୟାର ବିମାନରେ ହଂକଂ ରୁ ୩୦୦ ଅସ୍କିଜେନ କନସେନଟ୍ରେଟର ଓ ଅନ୍ୟାନ ମେଡିକାଲ ଉପକରଣ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି ବୋଲି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ବେସାମରିକ ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ।

ଏ ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ବେସାମରିକ ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ହରଦୀପ ସିଂ ଟୁଇଟ୍ କରି କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ହଂକଂ ଯୋଗାଇଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ସମାଗ୍ରୀ ଭାରତର ଅନେକ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ କାମରେ ଲାଗିବ । ଖାଲି ହଂକଂ ନୁହେଁ ଏହା ପୁର୍ବରୁ ଋଷିଆ ମଧ୍ୟ ଅସ୍କିଜେନ କନସେନଟ୍ରେଟର ଓ ଭେଣ୍ଟିଲେଟର ଉପକରଣ ଆଦି ଭାରତକୁ ଯୋଗାଇଛି । ଏହା ସହିତ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ବ୍ରିଟେନରୁ ୧୨୦ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ କନସେନଟ୍ରେଟର ଭାରତରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି ।

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
