ଭାରତକୁ ୩୦୦ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ କନସେନଟ୍ରେଟର୍ ଯୋଗାଇଲା ହଂକଂ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୩୦ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀ ସହିତ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ପୁରା ଦେଶ ଲଢ଼େଇ କରୁଛି । ଭାରତରେ ଏବେ ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ ର ସଙ୍କଟ ଦେଖାଦେଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଅନେକ ଲୋକ ଏହାର ଅଭାବରେ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ମୁଖରେ ପଡୁଛନ୍ତି । ଏହିଭଳି ସମୟରେ ଭାରତକୁ ସହାୟତାର ହାତ ବଢ଼ାଇଛନ୍ତି ଅନେକ ଦେଶ । ଏହି ପରିପ୍ରେକ୍ଷୀରେ ହଂକଂ ମଧ୍ୟ ସହାଯୋଗର ହାତ ବଢ଼ାଇଛି । ଏହି ପରିପ୍ରେକ୍ଷୀରେ ଗୁରୁବାର ରାତିରେ ଭାରତକୁ ହଂକଂରୁ ୩୦୦ଟି ଅକ୍ସିଜେନ୍ କନସେନଟ୍ରେଟର୍ ଆସି ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ଇଣ୍ଡିଗୋ ଏୟାର ବିମାନରେ ହଂକଂ ରୁ ୩୦୦ ଅସ୍କିଜେନ କନସେନଟ୍ରେଟର ଓ ଅନ୍ୟାନ ମେଡିକାଲ ଉପକରଣ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି ବୋଲି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ବେସାମରିକ ବିମାନ ଚଳାଚଳ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ।

Strategic global cooperation at work.

300 oxygen concentrators & other medical equipment land in Delhi from Hong Kong on a @IndiGo6E flight.

These supplies are further bolstering all ongoing efforts which are already in place.

Together We Can.@MEAIndia @MoCA_GoI @DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/6CPfKO7CAK

