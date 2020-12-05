36 British MPs want UK to raise issue with India about the ongoing farmers protest.

COVID-19 Updates World 66,357,090 World Confirmed: 66,357,090 Active: 18,891,034 Recovered: 45,938,969 Death: 1,527,087

USA 14,774,167 USA Confirmed: 14,774,167 Active: 5,824,908 Recovered: 8,663,603 Death: 285,656

India 9,608,418 India Confirmed: 9,608,418 Active: 409,860 Recovered: 9,058,822 Death: 139,736

Brazil 6,534,951 Brazil Confirmed: 6,534,951 Active: 614,601 Recovered: 5,744,369 Death: 175,981

Russia 2,431,731 Russia Confirmed: 2,431,731 Active: 472,651 Recovered: 1,916,396 Death: 42,684

UK 1,690,432 UK Confirmed: 1,690,432 Active: 1,629,815 Recovered: N/A Death: 60,617

Italy 1,688,939 Italy Confirmed: 1,688,939 Active: 757,702 Recovered: 872,385 Death: 58,852

Germany 1,152,283 Germany Confirmed: 1,152,283 Active: 312,992 Recovered: 820,600 Death: 18,691

Turkey 765,997 Turkey Confirmed: 765,997 Active: 328,346 Recovered: 423,142 Death: 14,509

Pakistan 413,191 Pakistan Confirmed: 413,191 Active: 52,359 Recovered: 352,529 Death: 8,303

China 86,601 China Confirmed: 86,601 Active: 273 Recovered: 81,694 Death: 4,634

New Delhi(London), 5/12: The ongoing farmers’ protest in the country seems to have captured the international attention, as in United Kingdom(UK), a faction consisting 36 MPs from various parties came together under the leadership of Labour Party’s Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi, raised the issue about the protest. The MPs, penned a letter to the British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking the Secretary to pressurise India against the recently enacted agriculture laws which ‘exploit’ the farmers and those who depend on farming. They further urged the representative to hold meetings with the Indian Government through the support of Sikh farmers of India and abroad.

Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi, the Labour MP for Slough, in his letter, said that last month several representatives tried to talk to the Indian High Commission in London about the impact of the three new farm laws implemented by the Indian Government.”This is an issue of particular concern to Sikhs in the UK and those linked to Punjab, although it also heavily impacts on other Indian states. The Punjabi community is widely recognized as the backbone of the state’s economic structure and the farmers’ concerns are a powerful faction in national and state politics,” the letter from Dhesi said.

“Many constituents, especially those emanating from the Punjab, have contacted MPs to express solidarity with the farmers opposing farmers Bill 2020 in India. Dozens of MPs duly deliberated and signed a cross-party letter, seeking justice for the peacefully protesting farmers.” Dhesi tweeted. This development came as the ongoing farmers protest reached its 10th day on Saturday at Haryana-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border.