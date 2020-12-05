Satyajit Biswas Murder case: Mukul Roy named in the Chargesheet by Bengal CID

COVID-19 Updates World 66,357,090 World Confirmed: 66,357,090 Active: 18,891,034 Recovered: 45,938,969 Death: 1,527,087

USA 14,774,167 USA Confirmed: 14,774,167 Active: 5,824,908 Recovered: 8,663,603 Death: 285,656

India 9,608,418 India Confirmed: 9,608,418 Active: 409,860 Recovered: 9,058,822 Death: 139,736

Brazil 6,534,951 Brazil Confirmed: 6,534,951 Active: 614,601 Recovered: 5,744,369 Death: 175,981

Russia 2,431,731 Russia Confirmed: 2,431,731 Active: 472,651 Recovered: 1,916,396 Death: 42,684

UK 1,690,432 UK Confirmed: 1,690,432 Active: 1,629,815 Recovered: N/A Death: 60,617

Italy 1,688,939 Italy Confirmed: 1,688,939 Active: 757,702 Recovered: 872,385 Death: 58,852

Germany 1,152,283 Germany Confirmed: 1,152,283 Active: 312,992 Recovered: 820,600 Death: 18,691

Turkey 765,997 Turkey Confirmed: 765,997 Active: 328,346 Recovered: 423,142 Death: 14,509

Pakistan 413,191 Pakistan Confirmed: 413,191 Active: 52,359 Recovered: 352,529 Death: 8,303

China 86,601 China Confirmed: 86,601 Active: 273 Recovered: 81,694 Death: 4,634

Kolkata, 5/12: The Bengal CID has named BJP’s national vice-president Mukul Roy in its charge sheet filled in the TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas murder case in Nadia District.

“Mukul Roy has been named as an accused. A total of five persons has been named in the charge sheet so far. It includes Mukul Roy and BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar,” Roy’s lawyer Suman Roy said.

In his defence, Roy said, “I have 44 cases against me. I am not worried. They cannot arrest me. But I want to ask who is the police minister of West Bengal? It is at her (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s) insistence that my name has been put in the charge sheet? I have full faith in the judiciary.” Roy is the second high profile BJP leader named in the case. Previously, BJP MP from Ranaghat Jagannath Sarkar was named in the charge sheet by CID.

Trinamool Congress MLA from Krishnaganj assembly constituency, Satyajit Biswas was shot dead in Nadia district on February 9 2019. Biswas, 41, was shot at point-blank range when he was attending a Saraswati puja at a local club in Fulbari area near his residence.