Satyajit Biswas Murder case: Mukul Roy named in the Chargesheet by Bengal CID

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Kolkata, 5/12: The Bengal CID has named BJP’s national vice-president Mukul Roy in its charge sheet filled in the TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas murder case in Nadia District.

“Mukul Roy has been named as an accused. A total of five persons has been named in the charge sheet so far. It includes Mukul Roy and BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar,” Roy’s lawyer Suman Roy said.

In his defence, Roy said, “I have 44 cases against me. I am not worried. They cannot arrest me. But I want to ask who is the police minister of West Bengal? It is at her (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s) insistence that my name has been put in the charge sheet? I have full faith in the judiciary.” Roy is the second high profile BJP leader named in the case. Previously, BJP MP from Ranaghat Jagannath Sarkar was named in the charge sheet  by CID.

Trinamool Congress MLA from Krishnaganj assembly constituency, Satyajit Biswas was shot dead in Nadia district on February 9 2019. Biswas, 41, was shot at point-blank range when he was attending a Saraswati puja at a local club in Fulbari area near his residence.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
