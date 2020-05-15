3700 lost their Job in 3 minute Zoom call

Coronavirus is wreaking havoc in the entire world. The economic condition of the countries is shaken. Many companies are laying off employees because of the financial crisis Some companies are cutting employee salaries Uber, which provides online cab services, has fired 19 percent of its employees, or 3,700 employees over a zoom video call.

Ruffin Chaveleau reportedly said “We are eliminating 3,700 frontline customer support roles. Your role is impacted and today will be your last working day with Uber,”