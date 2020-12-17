ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୩୭୬ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୭।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୩୭୬ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୦ ହଜାର ୫୮୪କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫୦ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।

Another 376 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 17.12.2020

50 from Khordha

48 from Anugul

43 from Sundargarh

23 from Baleswar

23 from Cuttack

22 from Puri

19 from Bargarh

19 from Bolangir

19 from Kalahandi

18 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Sambalpur

— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 17, 2020