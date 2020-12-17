ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୩୭୬ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୭।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୩୭୬ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୦ ହଜାର ୫୮୪କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫୦ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।
Another 376 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 17.12.2020
50 from Khordha
48 from Anugul
43 from Sundargarh
23 from Baleswar
23 from Cuttack
22 from Puri
19 from Bargarh
19 from Bolangir
19 from Kalahandi
18 from Mayurbhanj
14 from Sambalpur
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 17, 2020
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 320584
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 17, 2020