ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୩୭୬ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୭।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୩୭୬ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୦ ହଜାର ୫୮୪କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫୦ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।

