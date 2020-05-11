383 Youth joined terrorist organizations in last 3 years

In the last three years, 383 young people have joined the terrorist organization. Between 2018 and May 3, 2020, the youths joined various terrorist organizations. In 2018, 216 youth joined terrorist organizations. In 2019, fewer young people joined. This year, 119 young people joined the terrorist organization. As of May 3, 2020, 35 young men have joined the militant group. Similarly, 215 terrorists were killed in 2018, and 152 in 2019 were killed by the security forces. As of May 3 this year, 64 terrorists have been killed. Of these, 22 were identified as members of the Hizbullah Mujahideen, eight as members of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, and eight as members of the Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist group. Similarly, 3 are said to belong to the Asang-Ghazavat-e-Hind and 3 to the Islamic State. Twenty terrorists have not been identified. At least 44 militants have been killed in clashes in south Kashmir this year.