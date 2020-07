Coronavirus cases are on a rise in Cuttack. To stop the spread of Coronavirus, the shutdown is imposed in Cuttack.

According to reports from, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) 4 new Coronapositive cases have been detected in the Cuttack city area. With these cases, the COVID tally in Cuttack has jumped to 202.

17 new Corona positive cases have been detected in the Cuttack district.