4 terrorists killed in an encounter in Shopian district

Shopian, 10/6: 4 notorious terrorists have been killed by the security forces in an ongoing encounter between the militants and the security forces in the Sugoo Hendhama area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A joint team of Police, Army’s 44 RR, and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the Sugoo Hendhama area after receiving information about the terrorists.

Internet service have been snapped from that area to avoid further complications.