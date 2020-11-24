43 More mobile apps banned by Government over security issues

New Delhi, 24/11: India’s surgical strike against mobile apps owned by foreign companies continues. Today, the Centre placed a ban on 43 more mobile apps over security and defence issues. Many of these apps are Chinese owned and 4 of the banned apps belong to Alibaba Group, belonging to a Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma.

“Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps,” a government statement read, informing about the ban on the apps. “Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs,” it added.

Here is the list of the banned apps: