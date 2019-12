The final phase voting for the Assembly election started in Jharkhand.49.01% voting has been recorded till 1 PM. The fate of 237 candidates will be decided by the 40,05,287 voters. More than 35,000 soldiers have been maintained to ensure the safety and security. The highest voting has been recorded at Maheshpur seat with 59.38 percent. Voting is done for 16 constituencies out of which 7 seats are reserved for scheduled tribe people.