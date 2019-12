Jaipur,20/12: Jaipur court has given the death sentence to the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast convicts. All the four convicts, Sarvar Aazmi, Mohammad Saif, Saifur Rehman, and Salman to be hanged till death. Jaipur blast killed nearly 70 people. They planted bombs in different places of Jaipur on May 13, 2018. They were proven guilty on Friday and the court announced the quantum of punishment.