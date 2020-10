4G on Moon! Nokia wins NASA contract to roll out LTE on Moon

In a major breakthrough, NOKIA has landed a contract organized by NASA to roll out 4G on the lunar surface. This contract is worth USD 14.1 million to deploy a 4G cellular network on the moon.

Nokia’s plan is to build a 4G/LTE network and eventually transition to 5G. It will be “the first LTE/4G communications system in space,” according to NASA’s announcement.