5 rebel TMC leaders join BJP today

Kolkata, 31/1: Ahead of the West Bengal election,5 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi after meeting Union home miner Amit Shah.

These rebel leaders include Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh.

Taking to Twitter Union home Minister Amit Shah wrote”Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh joined the BJP today in New Delhi. I am sure their induction will further strengthen BJP’s fight for Sonar Bangla.”