ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ମୃତ୍ୟୁସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୨୭, ୧୩ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 103,138,670
    World
    Confirmed: 103,138,670
    Active: 26,135,413
    Recovered: 74,773,752
    Death: 2,229,505
  • USA 26,655,740
    USA
    Confirmed: 26,655,740
    Active: 9,876,409
    Recovered: 16,328,950
    Death: 450,381
  • India 10,747,091
    India
    Confirmed: 10,747,091
    Active: 169,654
    Recovered: 10,423,125
    Death: 154,312
  • Brazil 9,176,975
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,176,975
    Active: 954,758
    Recovered: 7,998,246
    Death: 223,971
  • Russia 3,832,080
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,832,080
    Active: 479,419
    Recovered: 3,279,964
    Death: 72,697
  • UK 3,796,088
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,796,088
    Active: 2,016,581
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 105,571
  • Italy 2,541,783
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,541,783
    Active: 463,352
    Recovered: 1,990,152
    Death: 88,279
  • Turkey 2,470,901
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,470,901
    Active: 89,627
    Recovered: 2,355,409
    Death: 25,865
  • Germany 2,217,234
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,217,234
    Active: 238,022
    Recovered: 1,921,700
    Death: 57,512
  • Pakistan 544,813
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 544,813
    Active: 33,182
    Recovered: 499,974
    Death: 11,657
  • China 89,522
    China
    Confirmed: 89,522
    Active: 1,668
    Recovered: 83,218
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୩୦ା୧: ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୧୨୭ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୪ ହଜାର ୨୭୪କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୩ ହଜାର ୫୨ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୭ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୬ ହଜାର ୧୮୩ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୮ହଜାର ୭୮୪ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ୨୩ ହଜାର ୧୨୫ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

