5 security forces martyred in intense gun fight in Jammu and Kashmir

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Jammu&Kashmir, 3/5: One Colonel, one major, two Army jawans, and a police sub-inspector were killed in this encounter with militants in Handwara town in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district . The gunfight lasted for nearly 8 hours. After receiving Intel that civilians were being held hostage inside a home in Changimulla, Handwara, a joint operation was launched by the J&K Police and the Indian Army. They successfully managed to extricate the Civilian hostages but sacrificed their lives in doing so. Two militants were also killed in the process.

