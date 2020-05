New Delhi, 3/5: Indian Air Force’s Su-30 aircraft flypast in Mumbai’s Marine Drive to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers in fighting coronavirus. It also flypast over Rajpath in Delhi to express gratitude and solidarity towards healthcare professionals and all frontline workers in fighting Covid-19. An Indian Navy chopper showered flower petals on Goa Medical College in Panaji to express gratitude towards medical professionals fighting Covid-19.