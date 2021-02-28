ଜଙ୍ଗଲ ନିଆଁରେ ପୋଡି ୫ ଗୁରୁତର

-
World
କେନ୍ଦୁଝର,୨୮ ।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଘୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିଘହ ଯୋଗୁଁ ଜଙ୍ଗଲରେ ଲାଗିଛି ନିଆଁ, ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ୫ ଜଣ ଗୁରୁତର ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ଠାକୁଆମୁଣ୍ଡା ଥାନା ଜୁଆଳିକଟା ଛକ ନିକଟରେ ଘଟିଛି ଏହି ଅଭାବନୀୟ ଘଟଣା । ଘୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିଝଡ ଯୋଗୁଁ ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ଦେଖାନଯିବାରୁ ୨ଟି ଅଟୋ ପରସ୍ପର ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଧକ୍କା ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ହେବାକୁ ଅଟୋରୁ ଛିଟିକି ପଡିଥିଲେ ୫ ଜଣ ଯାତ୍ରୀ । ଛିଟିକି ପଡିଥିବା ୫ ଜଣ ଯାତ୍ରଅୀ ଜଙ୍ଗଲରେ ଲାଗିଥିବା ନିଆଁ ସଂସ୍ପର୍ଶରେ ଆସି ପୋଡି ହୋଇଥିଲେ । ପୋଡି ହୋଇ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଥିବା ୫ ଜଣ ଯାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ କରଞ୍ଜିଆ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି ।