50% Attendance Allowed for the 2nd Test Match

WorldConfirmed: 103,948,221Active: 25,916,524Recovered: 75,783,607Death: 2,248,090
USAConfirmed: 26,911,375Active: 9,827,632Recovered: 16,629,530Death: 454,213
IndiaConfirmed: 10,767,206Active: 164,278Recovered: 10,448,406Death: 154,522
BrazilConfirmed: 9,230,016Active: 926,906Recovered: 8,077,967Death: 225,143
RussiaConfirmed: 3,868,087Active: 476,295Recovered: 3,318,173Death: 73,619
UKConfirmed: 3,835,783Active: 1,961,247Recovered: 1,767,972Death: 106,564
ItalyConfirmed: 2,560,957Active: 447,589Recovered: 2,024,523Death: 88,845
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,485,182Active: 88,634Recovered: 2,370,431Death: 26,117
GermanyConfirmed: 2,232,316Active: 219,920Recovered: 1,954,000Death: 58,396
PakistanConfirmed: 547,648Active: 33,365Recovered: 502,537Death: 11,746
ChinaConfirmed: 89,594Active: 1,582Recovered: 83,376Death: 4,636
Chennai, 2/2: In a great piece of news for Indian cricket fans, the BCCI and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has decided to allow 50% capacity in M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The second test will begin on February 13th.
The first test that is scheduled to be played on February 5 will be played behind closed doors and will not have media admission. The BCCI and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association made the decision to allow fans in the stadium after the government announced new COVID-19 guidelines that permitted crowd attendance at fifty percent of capacity at sporting venues.
The BCCI is also planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Day and Night Test Match scheduled to be played at Ahmedabad. The Test match may also be witnessed by Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.