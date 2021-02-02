50% Attendance Allowed for the 2nd Test Match

COVID-19 Updates World 103,948,221 World Confirmed: 103,948,221 Active: 25,916,524 Recovered: 75,783,607 Death: 2,248,090

Chennai, 2/2: In a great piece of news for Indian cricket fans, the BCCI and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has decided to allow 50% capacity in M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The second test will begin on February 13th.

The first test that is scheduled to be played on February 5 will be played behind closed doors and will not have media admission. The BCCI and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association made the decision to allow fans in the stadium after the government announced new COVID-19 guidelines that permitted crowd attendance at fifty percent of capacity at sporting venues.

The BCCI is also planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Day and Night Test Match scheduled to be played at Ahmedabad. The Test match may also be witnessed by Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.