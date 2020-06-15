50 unfulfilled dreams of Sushant

Death of versatile actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sent shockwaves across the country. He committed suicide at the age of 34 in his Bandra flat. Now a list of 50 dreams of Sushant has gone viral in social media. The list comprised of both individual and his kind nature.

Most notably dreams of Sushant are to train the girls in self-defence, playing a cricket match left-handed, travelling through Europe by train and sending 100 kids for workshops in ISRO/NASA, teach children how to dance, play chess with a champion, own a Lamborghini, and learn yoga.