New Delhi, 16/4: In a major development in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus, 6.5 lakh rapid testing kits from China to reach India today by flight. This news came from the sources of the Ministry of external affairs. Rapid Antibody Testing Kits (first lot of 3 lakh from Guangzhou Wondfo and 2.5 lakh from Zhuhai Livzon) and RNA Extraction Kits (1 lakh from MGI Shenzhen) got custom clearance on Wednesday night.