6 Aussie fans Thrown out after Misbehaving with Siraj

Sydney, 10/1: Six Australian supporters were asked to leave the ground after they misbehaved with Indian Fast Bowler Mohammad Siraj again. Yesterday, Siraj and Bumrah were racially abused by a few drunk Australian Fans.

The security personnel at the ground got into action after Mohammad Siraj complained about the misbehaviour and Captain Ajinkya Rahane took the incident to the on-field umpires.

Siraj looked really angry and was pointing his fingers towards the people in the stand. He was consoled by Rahane and Rohit Sharma. Australia captain Tim Paine, who was at the crease at that moment, talked to Rahane over the issue. The play was halted for over 10 minutes.

Yesterday, Indian Management lodged a complaint with the Match umpires as some ‘seriously insulting’ abused were thrown at the Young Fast bowler Mohammad Siraj. The matter was brought to the notice of Captain Ajinkya Rahane, who took he matter to the umpires.