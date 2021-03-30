Earthquake hits Leh

COVID-19 Updates
-
World
128,242,488
WorldConfirmed: 128,242,488Active: 21,976,001Recovered: 103,462,117Death: 2,804,370
-
USA
31,033,801
USAConfirmed: 31,033,801Active: 6,961,375Recovered: 23,509,220Death: 563,206
-
Brazil
12,577,354
BrazilConfirmed: 12,577,354Active: 1,293,839Recovered: 10,969,247Death: 314,268
-
India
12,095,855
IndiaConfirmed: 12,095,855Active: 540,687Recovered: 11,393,021Death: 162,147
-
Russia
4,528,543
RussiaConfirmed: 4,528,543Active: 284,102Recovered: 4,146,408Death: 98,033
-
UK
4,337,696
UKConfirmed: 4,337,696Active: 389,902Recovered: 3,821,179Death: 126,615
-
Italy
3,544,957
ItalyConfirmed: 3,544,957Active: 565,993Recovered: 2,870,614Death: 108,350
-
Turkey
3,240,577
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,240,577Active: 234,239Recovered: 2,975,108Death: 31,230
-
Germany
2,796,400
GermanyConfirmed: 2,796,400Active: 211,901Recovered: 2,507,900Death: 76,599
-
Pakistan
663,200
PakistanConfirmed: 663,200Active: 48,566Recovered: 600,278Death: 14,356
-
China
90,190
ChinaConfirmed: 90,190Active: 173Recovered: 85,381Death: 4,636
Ladakh, 30/3: In a major development, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale hit Leh, Ladakh at 1.06 am today.
The devastation caused by the earthquake is yet to be assessed.The information is given by National Center for Seismology.