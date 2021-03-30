Earthquake hits Leh

COVID-19 Updates World 128,242,488 World Confirmed: 128,242,488 Active: 21,976,001 Recovered: 103,462,117 Death: 2,804,370

USA 31,033,801 USA Confirmed: 31,033,801 Active: 6,961,375 Recovered: 23,509,220 Death: 563,206

Brazil 12,577,354 Brazil Confirmed: 12,577,354 Active: 1,293,839 Recovered: 10,969,247 Death: 314,268

India 12,095,855 India Confirmed: 12,095,855 Active: 540,687 Recovered: 11,393,021 Death: 162,147

Russia 4,528,543 Russia Confirmed: 4,528,543 Active: 284,102 Recovered: 4,146,408 Death: 98,033

UK 4,337,696 UK Confirmed: 4,337,696 Active: 389,902 Recovered: 3,821,179 Death: 126,615

Italy 3,544,957 Italy Confirmed: 3,544,957 Active: 565,993 Recovered: 2,870,614 Death: 108,350

Turkey 3,240,577 Turkey Confirmed: 3,240,577 Active: 234,239 Recovered: 2,975,108 Death: 31,230

Germany 2,796,400 Germany Confirmed: 2,796,400 Active: 211,901 Recovered: 2,507,900 Death: 76,599

Pakistan 663,200 Pakistan Confirmed: 663,200 Active: 48,566 Recovered: 600,278 Death: 14,356

China 90,190 China Confirmed: 90,190 Active: 173 Recovered: 85,381 Death: 4,636

Ladakh, 30/3: In a major development, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale hit Leh, Ladakh at 1.06 am today.

The devastation caused by the earthquake is yet to be assessed.The information is given by National Center for Seismology.