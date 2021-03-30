Irfan Pathan tests positive for Coronavirus

-
World
128,230,515
WorldConfirmed: 128,230,515Active: 21,988,439Recovered: 103,438,088Death: 2,803,988
-
USA
31,033,193
USAConfirmed: 31,033,193Active: 6,963,342Recovered: 23,506,645Death: 563,206
-
Brazil
12,577,354
BrazilConfirmed: 12,577,354Active: 1,293,839Recovered: 10,969,247Death: 314,268
-
India
12,095,329
IndiaConfirmed: 12,095,329Active: 542,353Recovered: 11,390,829Death: 162,147
-
Russia
4,528,543
RussiaConfirmed: 4,528,543Active: 284,102Recovered: 4,146,408Death: 98,033
-
UK
4,337,696
UKConfirmed: 4,337,696Active: 389,902Recovered: 3,821,179Death: 126,615
-
Italy
3,544,957
ItalyConfirmed: 3,544,957Active: 565,993Recovered: 2,870,614Death: 108,350
-
Turkey
3,240,577
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,240,577Active: 234,239Recovered: 2,975,108Death: 31,230
-
Germany
2,796,400
GermanyConfirmed: 2,796,400Active: 225,001Recovered: 2,494,800Death: 76,599
-
Pakistan
659,116
PakistanConfirmed: 659,116Active: 46,663Recovered: 598,197Death: 14,256
-
China
90,182
ChinaConfirmed: 90,182Active: 172Recovered: 85,374Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 30/3: After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan and S Badrinath , former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan becomes the fourth ex-India player from the India Legends side, which featured in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur in March, to test positive for Covid-19.
He wrote on social media,”I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in the recent past to please get themselves tested’