Irfan Pathan tests positive for Coronavirus

UncategorizedFeaturedSports
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 128,230,515
    World
    Confirmed: 128,230,515
    Active: 21,988,439
    Recovered: 103,438,088
    Death: 2,803,988
  • USA 31,033,193
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,033,193
    Active: 6,963,342
    Recovered: 23,506,645
    Death: 563,206
  • Brazil 12,577,354
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,577,354
    Active: 1,293,839
    Recovered: 10,969,247
    Death: 314,268
  • India 12,095,329
    India
    Confirmed: 12,095,329
    Active: 542,353
    Recovered: 11,390,829
    Death: 162,147
  • Russia 4,528,543
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,528,543
    Active: 284,102
    Recovered: 4,146,408
    Death: 98,033
  • UK 4,337,696
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,337,696
    Active: 389,902
    Recovered: 3,821,179
    Death: 126,615
  • Italy 3,544,957
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,544,957
    Active: 565,993
    Recovered: 2,870,614
    Death: 108,350
  • Turkey 3,240,577
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,240,577
    Active: 234,239
    Recovered: 2,975,108
    Death: 31,230
  • Germany 2,796,400
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,796,400
    Active: 225,001
    Recovered: 2,494,800
    Death: 76,599
  • Pakistan 659,116
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 659,116
    Active: 46,663
    Recovered: 598,197
    Death: 14,256
  • China 90,182
    China
    Confirmed: 90,182
    Active: 172
    Recovered: 85,374
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 30/3: After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan and S Badrinath , former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan becomes the fourth ex-India player from the India Legends side, which featured in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur in March, to test positive for Covid-19.

He wrote on social media,”I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in the recent past to please get themselves tested’

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.