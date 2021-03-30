Irfan Pathan tests positive for Coronavirus

COVID-19 Updates World 128,230,515 World Confirmed: 128,230,515 Active: 21,988,439 Recovered: 103,438,088 Death: 2,803,988

USA 31,033,193 USA Confirmed: 31,033,193 Active: 6,963,342 Recovered: 23,506,645 Death: 563,206

Brazil 12,577,354 Brazil Confirmed: 12,577,354 Active: 1,293,839 Recovered: 10,969,247 Death: 314,268

India 12,095,329 India Confirmed: 12,095,329 Active: 542,353 Recovered: 11,390,829 Death: 162,147

Russia 4,528,543 Russia Confirmed: 4,528,543 Active: 284,102 Recovered: 4,146,408 Death: 98,033

UK 4,337,696 UK Confirmed: 4,337,696 Active: 389,902 Recovered: 3,821,179 Death: 126,615

Italy 3,544,957 Italy Confirmed: 3,544,957 Active: 565,993 Recovered: 2,870,614 Death: 108,350

Turkey 3,240,577 Turkey Confirmed: 3,240,577 Active: 234,239 Recovered: 2,975,108 Death: 31,230

Germany 2,796,400 Germany Confirmed: 2,796,400 Active: 225,001 Recovered: 2,494,800 Death: 76,599

Pakistan 659,116 Pakistan Confirmed: 659,116 Active: 46,663 Recovered: 598,197 Death: 14,256

China 90,182 China Confirmed: 90,182 Active: 172 Recovered: 85,374 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 30/3: After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan and S Badrinath , former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan becomes the fourth ex-India player from the India Legends side, which featured in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur in March, to test positive for Covid-19.

He wrote on social media,”I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in the recent past to please get themselves tested’