୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଉପରେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ୧୫ଟି ସହର

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୯।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ତାତି ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି। ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟର ୧୫ଟି ସହରର ତାପମାତ୍ରା ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ଉପରେ ରହିଛି। ୪୨.୨ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ସହ ଟିଟିଲାଗଡ଼ ହୋଇଛି ଆଜିର ସବୁଠୁ ଉତ୍ତପ୍ତ ସହର।
ସେହିପରି ବାରିପଦାରେ ୪୨, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିରରେ ୪୧.୫, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରେ ୪୧.୨, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ାରେ ୪୧.୨, ଅନୁଗୁଳ ଓ ହୀରାକୁଦରେ ୪୧.୧, ମାଲକାନଗିରିରେ ୪୧, ଭବାନୀପାଟଣାରେ ୪୦.୮, ଭୁବନେଶ୍ବରରେ ୪୦.୫, ତାଳଚେର ଓ ନୟାଗଡ଼ରେ ୪୦.୩, କଟକ ଓ ବାଲେଶ୍ବରରେ ୪୦ ଡିଗ୍ରୀ ତାପମାତ୍ରା ରେକର୍ଡ କରାଯାଇଛି ।