Good News! Lose Weight Without Exercising. Know How!

FeaturedHealth and Lifestyle
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Food with high fiber content for a healthy diet with fruit, vegetables, whole wheat bread, pasta, nuts, legumes, grains and cereals. High in antioxidants, anthocyanins, vitamins and omega 3 fatty acid. Rustic background top view. (Food with high fiber
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 127,984,936
    World
    Confirmed: 127,984,936
    Active: 22,019,655
    Recovered: 103,166,263
    Death: 2,799,018
  • USA 30,969,921
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,969,921
    Active: 6,996,307
    Recovered: 23,411,037
    Death: 562,577
  • Brazil 12,534,688
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,534,688
    Active: 1,309,448
    Recovered: 10,912,941
    Death: 312,299
  • India 12,089,876
    India
    Confirmed: 12,089,876
    Active: 540,496
    Recovered: 11,387,270
    Death: 162,110
  • Russia 4,528,543
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,528,543
    Active: 284,102
    Recovered: 4,146,408
    Death: 98,033
  • UK 4,337,696
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,337,696
    Active: 389,902
    Recovered: 3,821,179
    Death: 126,615
  • Italy 3,544,957
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,544,957
    Active: 565,993
    Recovered: 2,870,614
    Death: 108,350
  • Turkey 3,208,173
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,208,173
    Active: 220,004
    Recovered: 2,957,093
    Death: 31,076
  • Germany 2,788,144
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,788,144
    Active: 216,870
    Recovered: 2,494,800
    Death: 76,474
  • Pakistan 659,116
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 659,116
    Active: 46,663
    Recovered: 598,197
    Death: 14,256
  • China 90,182
    China
    Confirmed: 90,182
    Active: 172
    Recovered: 85,374
    Death: 4,636

People are upset with the increasing weight. The reason for this is, due to weight gain, many diseases surround the body. In such a situation, people want to keep their weight under control and be healthy. We are telling here that you can control your weight without exercising. This is possible with a diet that has high fiber content. Dietary fiber helps in digesting this food.

Fiber is found in vegetables, fruits, nuts, grains. Experts say that fiber protects against many diseases like obesity, cancer, blood pressure, and diabetes. There are two types of fiber, one soluble fiber and the other is insoluble fiber. Soluble fiber dissolves in water and is found in fruits, beans, sorghum, nuts, and vegetables.

At the same time, insoluble fiber does not dissolve in water. They are found in fruits, nuts, vegetables, and especially whole grains.

Controls weight

For those who want to keep their weight under control and avoid obesity, the use of fiber in the diet gives a lot of benefits. Fiber makes the person feel full. Due to which people do not eat much food and their weight is controlled. Also, fiber slows down the process of mixing sugar in the blood. Due to which the blood sugar level remains normal for a person.

Digestion stays fine
Including fiber in the diet helps in digestion. Fibers are essential for the good bacteria found in our digestive system. These good bacteria are very important in digesting food. If these good bacteria do not get fiber then they can harm us.

Protects against heart diseases
Dietary fibers have also been found good for our hearts in many studies. With them, our blood pressure remains normal and our heart gets benefit from it. Fiber reduces cholesterol which is bad for our body.

Protects against stomach ulcers
Fibers prevent stomach ulcers. Also, fiber is very helpful in food digestion and excretion.

 

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.