Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to launch in India, Check out dates

Samsung will launch the 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE in India tomorrow, which will be in addition to the existing 4G model. Read on to know more about it.

Featured
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Samsungs New Smart Phone To Launch In India
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launching in India
0
Samsung recently revealed that it will launch the 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE, a toned-down variant of the Galaxy S20 in India. The South Korean company has now given an official for the same, which is pretty soon.

The new Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be in addition to the existing 4G variant that was launched in October last year. Also Read – Samsung Galaxy F02s India launch tipped, expected to start at price of Rs 8,999

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G India launch

As revealed via the company’s Twitter handle, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will launch in India on March 30. It is also suggested that the device will go on sale tomorrow itself. Also Read – Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India next week.

part from 5G support, the new S20 FE will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, unlike the Exynos 990 seen on the 4G variant.

Additionally, interested buyers can now register for the smartphone via the company’s website to get a notification once it launches in India.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features, specs, price

Apart from these two differences, both the models are expected to share specs and features with each other.

To recall, the Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a punch-hole in the middle. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC.

On the camera front, there are three rear snappers: a 12-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The front camera stands at 32-megapixel. There is support for night mode for portrait mode, up to 30x Space Zoom, Single Take feature, and more.

The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs Samsung One UI 3.0 based on Android 11. Additionally, the Galaxy S20 FE gets a fingerprint scanner, IP68 water and resistance, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is likely to fall under Rs 50,000 and become a part of the upper mid-range price segment.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
