ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୬୨ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୩ ।୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୬୨ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୩୭ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୫ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ ହଜାର ୭୬୭ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୧୬୬ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୬୩୪ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସମ୍ବଲପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୨ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 22nd Feb
New Positive Cases: 62
In quarantine: 37
Local contacts: 25
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 2
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 7
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 23, 2021
18. Sambalpur: 12
19. Sundargarh: 5
20. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 59
Cumulative tested: 8207302
Positive: 336767
Recovered: 334166
Active cases: 634
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 23, 2021