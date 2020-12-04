ଆଜି ଆଉ ୬୪୨ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୪।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୬୪୨କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩,୧୪,୬୬୫କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ଆଜି ମୟୁରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୭୦କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି।
Another 642 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 04.12.2020
70 from Mayurbhanj
54 from Sundargarh
53 from Baleswar
50 from Khordha
48 from Cuttack
40 from Anugul
40 from Bolangir
32 from Kalahandi
31 from Jagatsinghpur
28 from Puri
21 from Bargarh
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 4, 2020
4 from Nayagarh
3 from Deogarh
12 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 314665
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) December 4, 2020