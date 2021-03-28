66th Filmfare Awards Announced, Check the Winner’s List Here!

COVID-19 Updates World 127,321,712 World Confirmed: 127,321,712 Active: 21,929,559 Recovered: 102,601,873 Death: 2,790,280

Mumbai, 28/3: The most famous award in Indian cinema, the 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards, has been announced. The past year was a bit difficult for Bollywood, where very few films were produced and very few films were released in theaters and on OTT. But seeing the Filmfare Awards, you will also feel that even after being low in the count, the past year has given some good films to Indian cinema.

The Award for the Best Actor was presented to the late Irfan Khan and the Best Actress award was given to Tapsee Pannu for ‘Thappad’. ‘Thappad’ also won the best film award.

Best Film

Thappad

Best Director

Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Film (Critics)

Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Irrfan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actor (Critics)

Amitabh Bachchan – Gulabo Sitabo

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Best Actress (Critics)

Tillotama Shome – Sir

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Actor In A Supporting Actor Role (Female)

Farrokh Jaffar – Gulabo Sitabo

Best Story

Anubhav Sushila Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)

Best Screenplay

Rohena Gera (Sir)

Best Dialogue

Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Debut Director

Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

Best Debut Female

Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Music Album

Pritam- Ludo

Best Lyrics

Gulzar- Chhappak (Chhappak)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Raghav Chaitanya- Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Asees Kaur- Malang (Malang)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Irrfan

Best Action

Ramazan Bulut, Rp Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Background Score

Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Best Cinematography

Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Choreography

Farah Khan- Dil Bechara (Dil Bechara)

Best Costume Design

Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing

Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best Production Design

Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Sound Design

Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Best VFX

Prasad Sutar(Ny Vfx Wala) (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Short Film Awards

Best Film (Fiction)

Shivraj Waichal (Arjun )

Best Film (Non-Fiction)

Nitesh Ramesh Parulekar (Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary)

Best Actor (Female)

Purti Savardekar (The First Wedding)

Best Actor (Male)

Arnav Abdagire (Arjun)

Best Film (Popular Choice)

Devi