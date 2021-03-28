66th Filmfare Awards Announced, Check the Winner’s List Here!

-
World
127,321,712
USA
30,917,142
Brazil
12,490,362
India
11,971,624
Russia
4,510,744
UK
4,329,180
Italy
3,512,453
Turkey
3,179,115
Germany
2,772,694
Pakistan
654,591
China
90,167
Mumbai, 28/3: The most famous award in Indian cinema, the 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards, has been announced. The past year was a bit difficult for Bollywood, where very few films were produced and very few films were released in theaters and on OTT. But seeing the Filmfare Awards, you will also feel that even after being low in the count, the past year has given some good films to Indian cinema.
The Award for the Best Actor was presented to the late Irfan Khan and the Best Actress award was given to Tapsee Pannu for ‘Thappad’. ‘Thappad’ also won the best film award.
Best Film
Thappad
Best Director
Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Best Film (Critics)
Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)
Irrfan (Angrezi Medium)
Best Actor (Critics)
Amitabh Bachchan – Gulabo Sitabo
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)
Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)
Best Actress (Critics)
Tillotama Shome – Sir
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)
Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
Best Actor In A Supporting Actor Role (Female)
Farrokh Jaffar – Gulabo Sitabo
Best Story
Anubhav Sushila Sinha & Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)
Best Screenplay
Rohena Gera (Sir)
Best Dialogue
Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Debut Director
Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)
Best Debut Female
Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)
Best Music Album
Pritam- Ludo
Best Lyrics
Gulzar- Chhappak (Chhappak)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Raghav Chaitanya- Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Asees Kaur- Malang (Malang)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Irrfan
Best Action
Ramazan Bulut, Rp Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Best Background Score
Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)
Best Cinematography
Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Choreography
Farah Khan- Dil Bechara (Dil Bechara)
Best Costume Design
Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Editing
Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)
Best Production Design
Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)
Best Sound Design
Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)
Best VFX
Prasad Sutar(Ny Vfx Wala) (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)
Short Film Awards
Best Film (Fiction)
Shivraj Waichal (Arjun )
Best Film (Non-Fiction)
Nitesh Ramesh Parulekar (Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary)
Best Actor (Female)
Purti Savardekar (The First Wedding)
Best Actor (Male)
Arnav Abdagire (Arjun)
Best Film (Popular Choice)
Devi