Cricketer Yusuf Pathan Has tested Covid Positive!

COVID-19 Updates World 127,312,616 World Confirmed: 127,312,616 Active: 21,922,475 Recovered: 102,600,081 Death: 2,790,060

USA 30,917,142 USA Confirmed: 30,917,142 Active: 7,006,619 Recovered: 23,348,510 Death: 562,013

Brazil 12,490,362 Brazil Confirmed: 12,490,362 Active: 1,300,041 Recovered: 10,879,627 Death: 310,694

India 11,971,624 India Confirmed: 11,971,624 Active: 486,276 Recovered: 11,323,762 Death: 161,586

Russia 4,510,744 Russia Confirmed: 4,510,744 Active: 282,842 Recovered: 4,130,498 Death: 97,404

UK 4,329,180 UK Confirmed: 4,329,180 Active: 415,295 Recovered: 3,787,312 Death: 126,573

Italy 3,512,453 Italy Confirmed: 3,512,453 Active: 571,878 Recovered: 2,832,939 Death: 107,636

Turkey 3,179,115 Turkey Confirmed: 3,179,115 Active: 208,263 Recovered: 2,939,929 Death: 30,923

Germany 2,772,694 Germany Confirmed: 2,772,694 Active: 211,690 Recovered: 2,484,600 Death: 76,404

Pakistan 654,591 Pakistan Confirmed: 654,591 Active: 44,447 Recovered: 595,929 Death: 14,215

China 90,167 China Confirmed: 90,167 Active: 167 Recovered: 85,364 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 28/3: After Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, has also tested Covid-19 positive. He has given information about this on social media.

The former India cricketer, 38, has said that he showcased mild symptoms for the virus and is in self-isolation at home with all necessary precautions and medical attention in place.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required,” Pathan, who played for the India Legends team in the Road Safety Series with Tendulkar, wrote on Twitter.

“I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest.”