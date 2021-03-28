Cricketer Yusuf Pathan Has tested Covid Positive!

-
New Delhi, 28/3: After Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, has also tested Covid-19 positive. He has given information about this on social media.
The former India cricketer, 38, has said that he showcased mild symptoms for the virus and is in self-isolation at home with all necessary precautions and medical attention in place.
“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required,” Pathan, who played for the India Legends team in the Road Safety Series with Tendulkar, wrote on Twitter.
“I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest.”
I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required.
I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest.
— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) March 27, 2021