ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୭୨ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

-
World
106,715,549
WorldConfirmed: 106,715,549Active: 25,836,830Recovered: 78,550,659Death: 2,328,060
-
USA
27,611,403
USAConfirmed: 27,611,403Active: 9,782,082Recovered: 17,354,388Death: 474,933
-
India
10,838,843
IndiaConfirmed: 10,838,843Active: 150,653Recovered: 10,533,076Death: 155,114
-
Brazil
9,524,640
BrazilConfirmed: 9,524,640Active: 895,892Recovered: 8,397,187Death: 231,561
-
Russia
3,983,197
RussiaConfirmed: 3,983,197Active: 434,038Recovered: 3,472,091Death: 77,068
-
UK
3,945,680
UKConfirmed: 3,945,680Active: 1,917,586Recovered: 1,915,629Death: 112,465
-
Italy
2,636,738
ItalyConfirmed: 2,636,738Active: 427,024Recovered: 2,118,441Death: 91,273
-
Turkey
2,531,456
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,531,456Active: 83,953Recovered: 2,420,706Death: 26,797
-
Germany
2,291,441
GermanyConfirmed: 2,291,441Active: 188,013Recovered: 2,041,300Death: 62,128
-
Pakistan
555,511
PakistanConfirmed: 555,511Active: 31,983Recovered: 511,502Death: 12,026
-
China
89,706
ChinaConfirmed: 89,706Active: 1,118Recovered: 83,952Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୮।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୭୨ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୪୪ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୮ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ହଜାର ୬୯୨ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୨ ହଜାର ୯୪୮ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ବି ୭୮୧ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୧ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 7th Feb, 2021
New Positive Cases: 72
In quarantine: 44
Local contacts: 28
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 2
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 8, 2021
18. Sonepur: 1
19. Sundargarh: 11
20. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 106
Cumulative tested: 7884898
Positive: 335692
Recovered: 332948
Active cases: 781
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 8, 2021