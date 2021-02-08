ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୭୨ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୮।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୭୨ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୪୪ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୮ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ହଜାର ୬୯୨ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୨ ହଜାର ୯୪୮ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ବି ୭୮୧ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୧ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 7th Feb, 2021

New Positive Cases: 72

In quarantine: 44

Local contacts: 28

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 2

— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 8, 2021