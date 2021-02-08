Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after 4 years, Receives Grand Welcome

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Chennai, 8/2: Ex AIADMK leader VK Sasikala returned to Tamil Nadu after 4 years on Monday to a grand reception. She has completed four years sentence in a Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case in a Bengaluru jail.

Sasikala was brought into Tamil Nadu at Athipalli in Krishnagiri district bordering Karnataka, around 10 am. Her supporters burst into joy after her arrival.

Her return to Tamil Nadu came at a time when the state is nearing its assembly elections in a few months. Earlier, she left a resort on Bengaluru outskirts, accompanied by her nephew and general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam T T V Dhinakaran, in a convoy of around 200 vehicles.

Before leaving, Sasikala offered floral tributes to a portrait of Jayalalithaa.

