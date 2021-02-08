Gold and Silver Prices Continue to slide down, Know the Details

COVID-19 Updates World 106,715,549 World Confirmed: 106,715,549 Active: 25,836,830 Recovered: 78,550,659 Death: 2,328,060

USA 27,611,403 USA Confirmed: 27,611,403 Active: 9,782,082 Recovered: 17,354,388 Death: 474,933

India 10,838,843 India Confirmed: 10,838,843 Active: 150,653 Recovered: 10,533,076 Death: 155,114

Brazil 9,524,640 Brazil Confirmed: 9,524,640 Active: 895,892 Recovered: 8,397,187 Death: 231,561

Russia 3,983,197 Russia Confirmed: 3,983,197 Active: 434,038 Recovered: 3,472,091 Death: 77,068

UK 3,945,680 UK Confirmed: 3,945,680 Active: 1,917,586 Recovered: 1,915,629 Death: 112,465

Italy 2,636,738 Italy Confirmed: 2,636,738 Active: 427,024 Recovered: 2,118,441 Death: 91,273

Turkey 2,531,456 Turkey Confirmed: 2,531,456 Active: 83,953 Recovered: 2,420,706 Death: 26,797

Germany 2,291,441 Germany Confirmed: 2,291,441 Active: 188,013 Recovered: 2,041,300 Death: 62,128

Pakistan 555,511 Pakistan Confirmed: 555,511 Active: 31,983 Recovered: 511,502 Death: 12,026

China 89,706 China Confirmed: 89,706 Active: 1,118 Recovered: 83,952 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 8/2: The Gold and Silver Prices are on a decline ever since the Union Budget was presented on February 1.

The Gold prices came down as soon as the budget was announced last week, although the prices improved on 5th February. Gold has lost Rs 1,460 per 10 grams in the last one week. On Thursday, February 4, April futures of gold on MCX slipped below Rs 47,000 per 10 grams.

The price of silver has also gone down along with gold. On February 1, the March silver futures rate on MCX went above Rs 74,400 on the budget day, but after that, there was a continuous weakness and on Thursday, February 4, the price fell to Rs 66,800 per kg.

Price of Gold in major metro cities:

10 grams of gold price

Delhi: Rs 50,420

Mumbai: Rs 47,150

Kolkata: Rs 49,500

Chennai: Rs 48,630

Price of 1 kg Silver

Delhi: Rs 68,700

Mumbai: Rs 68,700

Kolkata: Rs 68,700

Chennai Rs 73,100