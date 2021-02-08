Gold and Silver Prices Continue to slide down, Know the Details

-
New Delhi, 8/2: The Gold and Silver Prices are on a decline ever since the Union Budget was presented on February 1.
The Gold prices came down as soon as the budget was announced last week, although the prices improved on 5th February. Gold has lost Rs 1,460 per 10 grams in the last one week. On Thursday, February 4, April futures of gold on MCX slipped below Rs 47,000 per 10 grams.
The price of silver has also gone down along with gold. On February 1, the March silver futures rate on MCX went above Rs 74,400 on the budget day, but after that, there was a continuous weakness and on Thursday, February 4, the price fell to Rs 66,800 per kg.
Price of Gold in major metro cities:
10 grams of gold price
Delhi: Rs 50,420
Mumbai: Rs 47,150
Kolkata: Rs 49,500
Chennai: Rs 48,630
Price of 1 kg Silver
Delhi: Rs 68,700
Mumbai: Rs 68,700
Kolkata: Rs 68,700
Chennai Rs 73,100