ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୭୩ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୪ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୭୩ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୪୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ ହଜାର ୧୭୪ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୩ ହଜାର ୪୫୧ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୬୦ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ ଓ ମୟୁରଭଞ୍ଜ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫ ଜଣ ଲେଖାଏଁ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

