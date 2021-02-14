ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୭୩ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୪ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୭୩ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୪୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 13th Feb, 2021

New positives Cases: 73

In quarantine: 44

Local contacts: 29

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 8

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Balangir: 2

5. Cuttack: 1

