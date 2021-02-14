ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୭୩ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍

-
World
109,156,020
-
USA
28,196,964
-
India
10,904,940
-
Brazil
9,811,255
-
Russia
4,071,883
-
UK
4,027,106
-
Italy
2,710,819
-
Turkey
2,579,896
-
Germany
2,336,905
-
Pakistan
563,029
-
China
89,763
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୪ା୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୭୩ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୪୪ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୨୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 13th Feb, 2021
New positives Cases: 73
In quarantine: 44
Local contacts: 29
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 8
2. Balasore: 5
3. Bargarh: 14
4. Balangir: 2
5. Cuttack: 1
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ ହଜାର ୧୭୪ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୩ ହଜାର ୪୫୧ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୬୦ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ ଓ ମୟୁରଭଞ୍ଜ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫ ଜଣ ଲେଖାଏଁ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
18. Sonepur: 2
19. Sundargarh: 5
20. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 100
Cumulative tested: 8023978
Positive: 336174
Recovered: 333451
Active cases: 760
