India vs England Test: Ashwin’s fifer puts India in Command

Chennai, 14/2: India is in a commanding position in the second test match against England in Chennai. After Rohit Sharma’s scintillating ton yesterday, Ravichandran Ashwin’s 5 wicket haul has put India ahead in the Test match. At the end of day 2, India is 54-1 with a lead of 249 runs.
In the morning India began its Innings on 300-6. Soon they lost Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma in quick succession. Rishabh Pant on the other hand managed to play his shots and scored a fifty. But he soon ran out of partners and India was bundled out for 329.
England got off to a horrible start with Ishant Sharma found Rory Burns wanting in front of the wicket. Last match’s man of the match Joe Root got out cheaply this time to debutant Axar Patel for 6. Wickets fell for England at regular interval and England were sent packing for 134 runs. Wicket-Keeper batsman Ben Foakes showed some fight with the bat with 42 runs. For India, Aswin picked up his 23rd fifer at home and 29th overall in his career. Axar, Ishant got 2 wickets each and Siraj picked up the wicket of Olly Pope. Kuldeep Yadav was wicketless.
India would look to pile on more runs on the 3rd day and throw England out of the contest. With already a lead of 249 runs, India would look to increase it to 400 runs. On a fast deteriorating Chepauk pitch, England will struggle to save this Test match.