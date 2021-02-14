India vs England Test: Ashwin’s fifer puts India in Command

COVID-19 Updates World 109,165,453 World Confirmed: 109,165,453 Active: 25,397,230 Recovered: 81,361,546 Death: 2,406,677

USA 28,196,964 USA Confirmed: 28,196,964 Active: 9,547,775 Recovered: 18,153,126 Death: 496,063

India 10,904,940 India Confirmed: 10,904,940 Active: 137,536 Recovered: 10,611,731 Death: 155,673

Brazil 9,811,255 Brazil Confirmed: 9,811,255 Active: 861,768 Recovered: 8,710,840 Death: 238,647

Russia 4,071,883 Russia Confirmed: 4,071,883 Active: 398,656 Recovered: 3,593,101 Death: 80,126

UK 4,027,106 UK Confirmed: 4,027,106 Active: 1,784,867 Recovered: 2,125,331 Death: 116,908

Italy 2,710,819 Italy Confirmed: 2,710,819 Active: 401,413 Recovered: 2,216,050 Death: 93,356

Turkey 2,579,896 Turkey Confirmed: 2,579,896 Active: 84,100 Recovered: 2,468,419 Death: 27,377

Germany 2,336,905 Germany Confirmed: 2,336,905 Active: 152,390 Recovered: 2,119,100 Death: 65,415

Pakistan 563,029 Pakistan Confirmed: 563,029 Active: 25,635 Recovered: 525,087 Death: 12,307

China 89,763 China Confirmed: 89,763 Active: 689 Recovered: 84,438 Death: 4,636

Chennai, 14/2: India is in a commanding position in the second test match against England in Chennai. After Rohit Sharma’s scintillating ton yesterday, Ravichandran Ashwin’s 5 wicket haul has put India ahead in the Test match. At the end of day 2, India is 54-1 with a lead of 249 runs.

In the morning India began its Innings on 300-6. Soon they lost Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma in quick succession. Rishabh Pant on the other hand managed to play his shots and scored a fifty. But he soon ran out of partners and India was bundled out for 329.

England got off to a horrible start with Ishant Sharma found Rory Burns wanting in front of the wicket. Last match’s man of the match Joe Root got out cheaply this time to debutant Axar Patel for 6. Wickets fell for England at regular interval and England were sent packing for 134 runs. Wicket-Keeper batsman Ben Foakes showed some fight with the bat with 42 runs. For India, Aswin picked up his 23rd fifer at home and 29th overall in his career. Axar, Ishant got 2 wickets each and Siraj picked up the wicket of Olly Pope. Kuldeep Yadav was wicketless.

India would look to pile on more runs on the 3rd day and throw England out of the contest. With already a lead of 249 runs, India would look to increase it to 400 runs. On a fast deteriorating Chepauk pitch, England will struggle to save this Test match.