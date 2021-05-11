ଖୁସି ଖବର : ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୭୫୬୪ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହେଲେ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
World
159,961,874
WorldConfirmed: 159,961,874Active: 18,031,251Recovered: 138,607,531Death: 3,323,092
-
USA
33,516,803
USAConfirmed: 33,516,803Active: 6,412,691Recovered: 26,507,900Death: 596,212
-
India
23,126,534
IndiaConfirmed: 23,126,534Active: 3,733,741Recovered: 19,141,470Death: 251,323
-
Brazil
15,214,030
BrazilConfirmed: 15,214,030Active: 1,031,469Recovered: 13,759,125Death: 423,436
-
Turkey
5,044,936
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,044,936Active: 257,754Recovered: 4,743,871Death: 43,311
-
Russia
4,896,842
RussiaConfirmed: 4,896,842Active: 272,951Recovered: 4,509,915Death: 113,976
-
UK
4,437,217
UKConfirmed: 4,437,217Active: 58,909Recovered: 4,250,699Death: 127,609
-
Italy
4,116,287
ItalyConfirmed: 4,116,287Active: 373,670Recovered: 3,619,586Death: 123,031
-
Germany
3,538,927
GermanyConfirmed: 3,538,927Active: 256,404Recovered: 3,196,900Death: 85,623
-
Pakistan
864,557
PakistanConfirmed: 864,557Active: 78,959Recovered: 766,492Death: 19,106
-
China
90,783
ChinaConfirmed: 90,783Active: 302Recovered: 85,845Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୧।୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ପୁଣି ବଢୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୭୫୬୪ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୫ ହଜାର ୧୩୩ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୨୯୧ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୭୩୨, ପୁରୀରୁ ୫୨୯, କଟକରୁ ୪୭୦, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୪୪୦, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡାରୁ ୪୦୩, ବରଗଡରୁ ୩୮୨, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୩୫୬, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିରରୁ ୨୮୯, ଗଞ୍ଜାମରୁ ୨୬୧, ନୂଆପଡାରୁ ୨୫୯, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୧୭୩, ନୟାଗଡରୁ ୧୫୬, ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳରୁ ୧୪୬, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୧୪୨, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୧୩୪, ଗଜପତିରୁ ୧୨୮, ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୧୨୭, ସୋନପୁରରୁ ୧୨୧, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୧୦୮, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁରରୁ ୧୦୫, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୧୦୦, କୋରାପୁଟରୁ ୯୮, କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡାରୁ ୮୭, ଦେଓଗଡରୁ ୭୧, କନ୍ଧମାଳରୁ ୬୪, କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରୁ ୫୮, ମାଲକାନଗିରିରୁ ୫୫, ବୌଦ୍ଧରୁ ୨୬, ରାୟଗଡାରୁ ୧୭, ଷ୍ଟେଟପୁଲରୁ ୨୩୬ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Another 7564 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 11.05.2021
1291 from Khordha
732 from Sundargarh
529 from Puri
470 from Cuttack
440 from Sambalpur
403 from Jharsuguda
382 from Bargarh
356 from Nabarangpur
289 from Bolangir
261 from Ganjam
259 from Nuapada
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 11, 2021
58 from Keonjhar
55 from Malkangiri
26 from Boudh
17 from Rayagada
236 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 465133
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 11, 2021