ଖୁସି ଖବର : ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୭୫୬୪ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହେଲେ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୧।୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ପୁଣି ବଢୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୭୫୬୪ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ୬୫ ହଜାର ୧୩୩ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୨୯୧ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୭୩୨, ପୁରୀରୁ ୫୨୯, କଟକରୁ ୪୭୦, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୪୪୦, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡାରୁ ୪୦୩, ବରଗଡରୁ ୩୮୨, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୩୫୬, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିରରୁ ୨୮୯, ଗଞ୍ଜାମରୁ ୨୬୧, ନୂଆପଡାରୁ ୨୫୯, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୧୭୩, ନୟାଗଡରୁ ୧୫୬, ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳରୁ ୧୪୬, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୧୪୨, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୧୩୪, ଗଜପତିରୁ ୧୨୮, ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୧୨୭, ସୋନପୁରରୁ ୧୨୧, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୧୦୮, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁରରୁ ୧୦୫, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୧୦୦, କୋରାପୁଟରୁ ୯୮, କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡାରୁ ୮୭, ଦେଓଗଡରୁ ୭୧, କନ୍ଧମାଳରୁ ୬୪, କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରୁ ୫୮, ମାଲକାନଗିରିରୁ ୫୫, ବୌଦ୍ଧରୁ ୨୬, ରାୟଗଡାରୁ ୧୭, ଷ୍ଟେଟପୁଲରୁ ୨୩୬ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

