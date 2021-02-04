ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୮୭ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୪।୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛିି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୮୭ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୫୧ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୬ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୫ହଜାର ୩୬୯ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୨ ହଜାର ୪୯୯ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ବି ୯୧୦ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ଅଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୨୬ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 3rd Feb, 2021
New Positives Cases: 87
In quarantine: 51
Local contacts: 36
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Bargarh: 2
2. Balangir: 1
3. Boudh: 1
4. Cuttack: 6
5. Deogarh: 1
17. Sambalpur: 6
18. Sundargarh: 26
19. State Pool: 3
New recoveries: 122
Cumulative tested: 7796219
Positive: 335369
Recovered: 332499
Active cases: 910
