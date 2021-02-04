Good News for SBI Customers, Bank launches new facility for account holders

FeaturedBusinessNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 104,946,823
    World
    Confirmed: 104,946,823
    Active: 25,824,323
    Recovered: 76,842,929
    Death: 2,279,571
  • USA 27,150,457
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,150,457
    Active: 9,781,749
    Recovered: 16,906,778
    Death: 461,930
  • India 10,791,123
    India
    Confirmed: 10,791,123
    Active: 155,926
    Recovered: 10,480,455
    Death: 154,742
  • Brazil 9,339,921
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,339,921
    Active: 875,465
    Recovered: 8,236,864
    Death: 227,592
  • Russia 3,901,204
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,901,204
    Active: 461,153
    Recovered: 3,365,367
    Death: 74,684
  • UK 3,871,825
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,871,825
    Active: 1,957,577
    Recovered: 1,804,913
    Death: 109,335
  • Italy 2,583,790
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,583,790
    Active: 434,722
    Recovered: 2,059,248
    Death: 89,820
  • Turkey 2,501,079
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,501,079
    Active: 87,341
    Recovered: 2,387,384
    Death: 26,354
  • Germany 2,252,489
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,252,489
    Active: 201,277
    Recovered: 1,991,000
    Death: 60,212
  • Pakistan 550,540
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 550,540
    Active: 32,889
    Recovered: 505,818
    Death: 11,833
  • China 89,649
    China
    Confirmed: 89,649
    Active: 1,411
    Recovered: 83,602
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 4/2: In a piece of good news for State Bank of India customers, the SBI has launched a facility in which the customers can add a nominee for their SBI account online. The facility means that the SBI customers will not need to visit the bank branch to add nominees to the SBI account online.

“The nomination is available for accounts opened in an individual capacity (i.e. single/joint accounts as well as accounts of a sole proprietary concern) only, i.e. not for accounts opened in a representative capacity,” the bank noted on its website.

“We have a good news! Now SBI customers can register their nominee by visiting our branch or logging into onlinesbi.com or via Yono app,” SBI informed its customers via a tweet.

“Customers (new as well as existing) are advised to avail nomination facility if they have not availed so far. In case the depositor(s) do(es) not wish to make a nomination, the same should be recorded on the account opening form by the depositor(s) with their full signature,” SBI wrote on its website.

An account holder can make or cancel the nominee’s name anytime during his/her lifetime, as per the rule of SBI. While making nomination, cancellation, or variation, the SBI will require a witness and the request should be signed by all account holders.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.