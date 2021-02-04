Good News for SBI Customers, Bank launches new facility for account holders

-
Mumbai, 4/2: In a piece of good news for State Bank of India customers, the SBI has launched a facility in which the customers can add a nominee for their SBI account online. The facility means that the SBI customers will not need to visit the bank branch to add nominees to the SBI account online.
“The nomination is available for accounts opened in an individual capacity (i.e. single/joint accounts as well as accounts of a sole proprietary concern) only, i.e. not for accounts opened in a representative capacity,” the bank noted on its website.
“We have a good news! Now SBI customers can register their nominee by visiting our branch or logging into onlinesbi.com or via Yono app,” SBI informed its customers via a tweet.
We have a good news! Now SBI customers can register their nominee by visiting our branch or logging into https://t.co/YMhpMw26SR.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #OnlineSBI #InternetBanking pic.twitter.com/AMvWhExDre
— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 3, 2021
“Customers (new as well as existing) are advised to avail nomination facility if they have not availed so far. In case the depositor(s) do(es) not wish to make a nomination, the same should be recorded on the account opening form by the depositor(s) with their full signature,” SBI wrote on its website.
An account holder can make or cancel the nominee’s name anytime during his/her lifetime, as per the rule of SBI. While making nomination, cancellation, or variation, the SBI will require a witness and the request should be signed by all account holders.