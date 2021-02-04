Good News for SBI Customers, Bank launches new facility for account holders

COVID-19 Updates World 104,946,823 World Confirmed: 104,946,823 Active: 25,824,323 Recovered: 76,842,929 Death: 2,279,571

USA 27,150,457 USA Confirmed: 27,150,457 Active: 9,781,749 Recovered: 16,906,778 Death: 461,930

India 10,791,123 India Confirmed: 10,791,123 Active: 155,926 Recovered: 10,480,455 Death: 154,742

Brazil 9,339,921 Brazil Confirmed: 9,339,921 Active: 875,465 Recovered: 8,236,864 Death: 227,592

Russia 3,901,204 Russia Confirmed: 3,901,204 Active: 461,153 Recovered: 3,365,367 Death: 74,684

UK 3,871,825 UK Confirmed: 3,871,825 Active: 1,957,577 Recovered: 1,804,913 Death: 109,335

Italy 2,583,790 Italy Confirmed: 2,583,790 Active: 434,722 Recovered: 2,059,248 Death: 89,820

Turkey 2,501,079 Turkey Confirmed: 2,501,079 Active: 87,341 Recovered: 2,387,384 Death: 26,354

Germany 2,252,489 Germany Confirmed: 2,252,489 Active: 201,277 Recovered: 1,991,000 Death: 60,212

Pakistan 550,540 Pakistan Confirmed: 550,540 Active: 32,889 Recovered: 505,818 Death: 11,833

China 89,649 China Confirmed: 89,649 Active: 1,411 Recovered: 83,602 Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 4/2: In a piece of good news for State Bank of India customers, the SBI has launched a facility in which the customers can add a nominee for their SBI account online. The facility means that the SBI customers will not need to visit the bank branch to add nominees to the SBI account online.

“The nomination is available for accounts opened in an individual capacity (i.e. single/joint accounts as well as accounts of a sole proprietary concern) only, i.e. not for accounts opened in a representative capacity,” the bank noted on its website.

“We have a good news! Now SBI customers can register their nominee by visiting our branch or logging into onlinesbi.com or via Yono app,” SBI informed its customers via a tweet.

We have a good news! Now SBI customers can register their nominee by visiting our branch or logging into https://t.co/YMhpMw26SR.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #OnlineSBI #InternetBanking pic.twitter.com/AMvWhExDre — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) February 3, 2021

“Customers (new as well as existing) are advised to avail nomination facility if they have not availed so far. In case the depositor(s) do(es) not wish to make a nomination, the same should be recorded on the account opening form by the depositor(s) with their full signature,” SBI wrote on its website.

An account holder can make or cancel the nominee’s name anytime during his/her lifetime, as per the rule of SBI. While making nomination, cancellation, or variation, the SBI will require a witness and the request should be signed by all account holders.